Blood Wave Necromancer Endgame Guide Now Live - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
22 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Our Blood Wave Necromancer Endgame Build Guide is now live! Dealing massive amounts of AoE damage is the specialty of the Blood Wave Necromancer, and mowing down enemies with the build’s primary skill
Blood Wave
is visually stunning and incredibly satisfying.
Blood Wave Necromancer Endgame Guide
Blood Wave Necromancer
This build's gameplay revolves around the Desecrated Ground mechanic from
Aspect of Ultimate Shadow
, leveraging
Tidal Aspect
to double the Blood Waves we send out. We scale Desecrated Ground through various Shadow Aspects and the
Shadowblight
Key Passive. We reduce the Cooldown of
Blood Wave
with the use of
Flickerstep
,
Fastblood Aspect
, , and Ultimate Cooldown Reduction Tempers. We apply Vulnerable through the use of and generate Blood Orbs with and
Aspect of the Embalmer
.
To learn more about the Blood Wave Necromancer for Season 4, check out our Diablo 4 Blood Wave Necromancer Endgame Build Guide.
The Blood Wave Necromancer has it all - high damage, strong AoE, excellent healing, and most importantly, a look that says “Don’t mess with me.” With the help of
Fastblood Aspect
and
Flickerstep
, this build easily sustains
Blood Wave
as its primary source of damage bolstered by
Tidal Aspect
and
Aspect of Ultimate Shadow
. Due to the build’s heavy reliance on Cooldown Skills, careful timing is key to successfully playing a Blood Wave Necromancer.
To check out Wowhead's other new Diablo 4 endgame build guides for Season 4, look for the Rocket icon in the class menus above. To learn more about the Blood Wave Necromancer, check out the links below!
Necromancer Class Overview Necromancer Leveling Guide Diablo 4 Best Necromancer Builds
