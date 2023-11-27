This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blood Surge Necromancer Endgame Build Guide - Diablo 4 Season 2
Posted
3 hr 12 min ago
PopularTopular
With the release of Patch 1.2.3 and Abattoir of Zir on the horizon, we'd like to showcase our brand new Blood Surge Necromancer Endgame Build!
Blood Surge Necromancer Guide
Blood Surge Necromancer
Blood Surge truly shines in speed-farming content. It's able to delete entire AoE waves in seconds during normal encounters, yet it becomes a significantly more active playstyle once pushing the hardest content available - where it takes much greater effort in order to clear.
Usual engagement in high tier content
To learn more about the new Blood Surge Necromancer build, check out our Diablo 4 Blood Surge Necromancer Endgame Build Guide!
Hellish figures howl amongst the darkness in prayers for destruction, to carry forth chaos, to bring forth death. Can you hear them? Can you hear their confidence riddled with arrogance supporting such egotistical laughter? How blind their vision has become. How little their realization that each step merely brings the lambs closer to their slaughter. What a pitiful sentiment they strive towards. Their numbers, what had they spoken? Hundreds of thousands? An irrelevant misinterpretation, these soldiers cannot see the true worth of what they call "horrifying" abominations. One by one, they will fall, an unrelenting source being torn from their breathing corpses leaving crimson rivers across the soil. They are fuel, the Surge must be sated.
If you'd like to learn more about the Blood Surge Necromancer, be sure to check out the links below!
Overview
Skills and Rotation
Paragon and Glyphs
Gear and BiS
Gems and Consumables
Vampiric Powers Season 2
Build Planner
Leveling
