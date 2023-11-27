Blood Surge Necromancer Endgame Build Guide - Diablo 4 Season 2

Blood Surge Necromancer

Blood Surge truly shines in speed-farming content. It's able to delete entire AoE waves in seconds during normal encounters, yet it becomes a significantly more active playstyle once pushing the hardest content available - where it takes much greater effort in order to clear.

Hellish figures howl amongst the darkness in prayers for destruction, to carry forth chaos, to bring forth death. Can you hear them? Can you hear their confidence riddled with arrogance supporting such egotistical laughter? How blind their vision has become. How little their realization that each step merely brings the lambs closer to their slaughter. What a pitiful sentiment they strive towards. Their numbers, what had they spoken? Hundreds of thousands? An irrelevant misinterpretation, these soldiers cannot see the true worth of what they call "horrifying" abominations. One by one, they will fall, an unrelenting source being torn from their breathing corpses leaving crimson rivers across the soil. They are fuel, the Surge must be sated.