Blood Harvest Rewards Granted to Players - Weapon Cosmetics, Barbarian Set, Mount
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 38 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Players have been swimming in blood both in the Season of Blood and outside it - almost literally! The Blood Harvest blood drive even collected 666 pints of blood, which means all reward tiers were unlocked. Now, players can reap their rewards, since all cosmetics have been rolled out to players officially.
Those looking to check out their weapon cosmetics, mount, and Barbarian exclusive cosmetics can find them in their Wardrobe (or Stables, in the case of the mount). Enjoy your new cosmetics, and good luck to those who entered to win a
PC cooled by human blood
!
1
Comment by
morgath99
on 2023-11-22T19:38:03-06:00
ive receive this rewards bar the horse over a week ago , the horse came last week
1
