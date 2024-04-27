This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Blizzard Supports AbleGamers With Hellish Giveaway to Help Gamers With Disabilities
Diablo IV
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard has partnered with
AbleGamers
in support of gamers with disabilities to drop some devilishly Legendary prizes in the
Hellish Giveaway fundraiser
. The grand prize includes round-trip airfare for two to California, a three-night hotel stay, and a personal tour of Blizzard’s Irvine campus! To enter this sweepstakes, simply purchase entry tickets or make general donations through the
Diablo IV: Hellish Giveaway Fundraiser
site - all entries grant a chance to win any of the available prizes. Note that eligibility requires US residency.
Here’s a complete list of Sweepstake Prizes:
1st Prize
2nd Prize
3rd Prize
Players hoping to loot one of these cool prizes will want to purchase entry tickets before the fundraiser ends on May 10th; prize drawings take place on May 17th. All proceeds go directly to the AbleGamers organization in support of their mission, "to create opportunities that enable play in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities."
Which prize are you most hoping to snag? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News