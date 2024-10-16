This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Releases Sing-Along Version of the SlayPals Song - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 18 min ago
by
Arktane
In an amusing twist, Blizzard has released a second video based around the fake SlayPals doll toys - the earworm from yesterday returns!
The follow-up video features a sing-along format of the SlayPals song with the lyrics on the screen covered in blood (like it should be) while gameplay footage of Vessel of Hatred plays in the background. This comedic sing-along was
preceded by another video
in which the same commercial jingle was played to the tune of a faux commercial for toy doll versions of the Mercenaries available in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred.
"My SlayPal, my SlayPal
My bloodlust all-day-pal
Wherever we go, decapitated heads roll..."
Be warned, weary Wanderer - like the nightmares of Hell spilling into Sanctuary, there is no escape from this tune once you've heard it. It seeps into your brain like Lilith's blood!
While these kinds of trailers and animations aren't necessarily for everyone, many take great joy in the absurdity and silliness of it all - including many of our writers here at Wowhead. For those of you who like our butcher and our flay-pals, our resident Lore specialist and SlayPal enthusiast Arkta has created a fun version of the SlayPal design for our dear readers. Enjoy!
What do you think of Blizzard favoring new, off-the-wall advertising strategies for Diablo 4? Do they make you belly laugh, or are you groaning at your monitor? Let us know how you feel in the comments below!
