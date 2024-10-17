This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Releases Official Diablo 4 SlayPals T-Shirts!
Diablo IV
Posted
2 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
With this week's introduction of the satirical
Slay Pals
, Blizzard has taken this joke a step further and has released a new collection of t-shirts to commemorate Diablo 4's new Mercenary system.
Diablo 4: Slay Together SlayPals T-Shirt
In addition to the all-in-one
Slay Together SlayPals T-Shirt
, there are also 4 additional t-shirts for each of the individual Mercenaries available in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, including
Raheir
,
Subo
,
Varyana
, &
Aldkin
!
Raheir SlayPals T-Shirt Subo SlayPals T-Shirt Varyana SlayPals T-Shirt Aldkin SlayPals T-Shirt
Who has been your favorite Mercenary in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
