This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Blizzard Releases Lunar Awakening Event Video
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 9 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has released a video about the upcoming Lunar Awakening event, which will start on February 6! Associate Manager for Digital Marketing Ruben Marquez and Community Manager Marcus Kretz talk with Senior Product Manager Christabelle Ormiston about the limited-time event, including topics such as Lunar Shrines, increased experience and Glyph experience, rewards, and more!
Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Event Guide Lunar Awakening Event Coming February 6 Lunar Awakening Models Datamined
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post