This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Blizzard Listening to Feedback on Season of the Construct
Diablo IV
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Season of the Construct has just launched, and already players are voicing their opinions on Diablo 4's newest season. Between the Seneschal Bot, Vaults, Helltide changes, and the ever polarizing concept of traps, players have a lot to say - some good, and some feedback that would lead to changes for the better. Thankfully, Blizzard seems to be open to the responses - and possibly willing to change a few things that the community is polarized on.
Diablo Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to respond to some Season 3 thoughts. Whether the feedback is positive or negative, one thing seems to be hammered home: the team is listening and gathering feedback to discuss Season 3.
While its unlikely that any changes made would happen overnight, receiving confirmation that the team is listening this early into the Season 3 cycle is a huge plus. With some highly anticipated features coming later in Season 3, many players are looking for a reason to keep playing - and this may be it.
What would you like to see changed in Season 3? Let us know!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
TheSilverlost
on 2024-01-24T15:55:34-06:00
I like the traps personally, make the game a little more strategic than just bashing monster
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News