This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Blizzard Investigating Lowered Stats on Legacy Gear in Eternal Realm - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 26 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard is investigating an issue related to stats being lowered on Legacy gear in the Eternal Realm after today's Season 4 patch.
The update lowered values on my legacy gear. I need to know why and when it will be fixed?
The team is investigating this. Thanks for the report. Will report back once we get some clearer ideas on what occurred here.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post