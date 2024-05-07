This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Investigating Gauntlet Reset Issue - Diablo 4
Posted
1 hr 3 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Each Tuesday, The Gauntlet in Diablo 4 rolls over to its new week, immortalizing the previous week's scores and refreshing with a new layout, new strategies to find, and new loot to earn. However, with this week's reset time come and gone and no new Gauntlet in sight, Blizzard has stated they're investigating the issue.
Diablo Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Blizzard has begun looking into why the Gauntlet didn't reset, but did not give an ETA for the issue. Hopefully, a hotfix will come soon and the Gauntlet runs for the week will commence.
