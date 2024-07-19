This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Gear Store: New Diablo 4 Spiritborn Merchandise Now Available
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Garmanoth
With the recent
Spiritborn Reveal Livestream
, Blizzard has launched new official Diablo 4 merchandise on the Gear Store, including Lilith, Mephisto, and Spiritborn-themed t-shirts! Featuring glow-in-the-dark prints, band t-shirt reminiscent designs, and fantastic new art, take a look at the newest Gear Store additions below, and check out the Blizzard Gear Store's full Diablo 4 stock by clicking the link.
Shop Diablo 4 Merchandise on the Blizzard Gear Store
Spiritborn Black T-Shirt $30
Vessel of Hatred Glow-in-the-Dark Black T-Shirt $30
Lilith Red T-Shirt $35
Mephisto Black T-Shirt $35
We are part of the Blizzard Gear Store affiliate program, and a small part of sales from the above links will go to supporting the site.
