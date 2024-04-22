Blizzard Donates Maggots to Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Celebration of Earth Day

Celebrate Earth Day in true Diablo style with the Duriel’s Offering event! This year, Diablo IV has partnered with Tiggywinkles, a specialist rescue and rehabilitation hospital in Britain, to help feed the birds in their care. Duriel, the King of Maggots, has enlisted you to help sacrifice his horde. For every 25 likes on the Earth Day post from Diablo’s X account (formerly Twitter), we will be donating a bucket of maggots to Tiggywinkles—up to 666 buckets of maggots! —to help feed their bird nursery. With each bucket containing roughly 45,000 maggots, simply liking the post could help Blizzard fund Tiggywinkle’s bird feeding program for 2.5 years.
Head to the Diablo X account to help turn likes into buckets of maggots for the birds. Donations will run until 11:59 p.m. PDT to help us reach the goal of donating 666 buckets of maggots.
Learn more about Tiggywinkles here
.
Tiggywinkles bills themselves as the world's busiest Wildlife Hospital.