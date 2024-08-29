Blizzard Doesn't Want to Force Group Play - Vessel of Hatred Gamescom 2024 Interviews with wudijo, Wccftech, & Windows Central

When you start to give more rewards (from XP all the way to more drops) and easier time to groups (fast clears, easier boss battles, etc), you're actually forcing players to group play.
I'm okay with the increased xp when in a group, but the problem is when you have bosses that require materials, being a solo player just feels bad when you KNOW that people who group up who've done the same or even LESS amount of work than you get an even or greater amount of summons and just more loot, it feels incredibly bad as a solo player.
Farming Mythic uniques without group is pain in the a... And now they release content for groups only.. sure they don't force us to play in group. Without group I get less content so I don't buy this expansion. They do the same #$%^ like in wow with group finder.. it should not be necessary on a single player game
Just find alternative ways to increase your character's power. Grouping is optional, always has been and while humanity has a community/social aspect to our culture, it does not spill over into our own personal fantasy of video game heroics unless of course we are 'balanced' or overly extroverted by nature and want attention from our peers then we tend to group.I would not think, as this is an opinion, that Blizzard would ever force players to have no choice but to group. It is like when you go to a certain company to buy gas for your car, if everyone avoids one that is a top contender, then they have no choice but to drop their price or lose money. So saying, if the numbers still show poorly for this new feature event, then Blizzard will have to rethink their method of 'group' v 'non-group' rewards.I will NEVER group just for a chance to reset my tempers because they are bricked, I'll just sell/salvage the item and keep farming every now and then for a new item. This game is nothing but a grind as even when you have 10 two to three GA affix items, 9 will give you fails at what you want, and one will pass, but with the lowest stats. It is almost like there is a hidden AI running to determine what each player's desires for the temper are (by analyzing their build) and it thwarts your rolls on purpose. It is really frustrating at times, so I just trash the thing and forget about trying for a week as it pissed me off.I remember the Primals in D3, you have about 1 out of 100 for a good unique legendary chance to drop, then 1 out of 1000 for it to be a primal. With the 5 zones daily cache rewards, you could amass a large number of treasure caches to open all at once and at the end of a week, you'd have at least one Primal. The other areas were the funky weird unicorn land and the cow level, clearing both of those usually gave one or two Primals.Still lots of work to do on this iteration of Diablo, keep on developing please and thank you.