Blizzard Confirms Gold Trading on Console Will be Improved - Diablo 4

Working on it. 10 engineers on the case. Coming in 2 seasons. Really complex feature. Didn't have enough time in the 6 years development time, got pushed back. This game is going to be awesome In 5 years, just in time for D5. I'm kidding, I'm kidding.
They really need it. I once sold an almost max rolled item to a console player and had to wait about 20 minutes for them to put in the gold, they've told me that it'd take a while prior to the trading. I enjoy finding and selling items, this will improve my experience whenever I encounter more console players :)