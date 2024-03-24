This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Confirms Andariel and Other Bosses Will Drop Uber Uniques in Season 4 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Arktane
Following the recent
Campfire Chat Developer Livestream on March 20th
, Blizzard has been providing extra details regarding some of the upcoming changes and features we can expect in Diablo 4 Season 4. Recently, Blizzard has confirmed that the new Uber Boss Andariel will be an alternative to fighting Duriel for the coveted Uber Unique items such as
The Grandfather
.
The information comes from Game Director Joe Shely, who also noted that all of the other major bosses such as
Beast in the Ice
and Lord Zir will have a notable chance to drop Uber Unique items as well. Later, Shely added in a reply to a player's question that the drop rate for Uber Unique items from bosses such as Beast in the Ice and Lord Zir would be significantly higher than the normal odds in average gameplay. However, Andariel and Duriel will still have the best odds for players.
These changes are certainly a welcome addition, as players will have even more ways to get decent changes at claiming powerful trophy items. This will also relieve some of the fatigue some players have noted about fighting Duriel endlessly.
Are you excited for getting to finally take a stab at Andariel, the Maiden of Anguish outside of the campaign? Let us know what you think about these changes in the comments below, and give us your best estimation for how long you'll survive her dreaded Poison Nova.
1
Comment by
mallust
on 2024-03-24T12:25:47-05:00
I like how they say higher and give it 1.5% this is not significant lol.
1
