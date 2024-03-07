This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Addresses Concern Over Split-Screen Co-op Gauntlet Scoring - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 43 min ago
by
Arktane
In the wake of the release of Patch 1.3.3a of Diablo 4, which addresses issues with Leaderboard filtering and a
bug affecting PlayStation users
, some concerns mentioning an issue with the scoring and Leaderboard placement for players on local split-screen co-op have come to light.
Players who opt to play together in local co-op are forced to share the same screen, which poses a huge issue when competing against teams in the same Leaderboard bracket who do not face such constraints. Those playing in groups on separate game clients may freely split up and kill more enemies simultaneously than their split-screen counterparts.
Global Diablo Community Development Director Adam Fletcher responded to the concern on X (formerly known as Twitter), agreeing with the sentiment and stating that there would be an internal discussion of the topic. Adam also suggested that local co-op could become its own separate category on the Leaderboards, which would allow those players to be placed much more fairly in the future.
