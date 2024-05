Blight CE Minions brings the powerful combination of both a Shadow Summoner Necromancer, and a Pure Summoner Necromancer all into one with a plethora of different multiplicative damage sources such as a quickly casted Blight . When utilized correctly this build becomes a monster in both damage and functionality. It even comes with a unique gameplay flow being coined as a "Wombo Combo" since enemies will constantly be locked down and getting slammed over and over again until they are gone.