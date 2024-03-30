This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Big Quality of Life Changes Coming in Diablo 4 Season 4 - Interactable Channel Times, Traversal Skills on Console
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 31 min ago
by
Arktane
Season 4 of Diablo 4 is getting a wild amount of additions, from new endgame and new crafting to new Uniques, and so much more. But some players just really want some good old-fashioned quality-of-life changes - and Blizzard delivered.
One of the most requested community changes has been implemented: channel times for item interactions are slashed! Not only that, but the functionality of Traversal Skills such as
Teleport
on controllers can be fine-tuned for better control! Sometimes, it's the little things that matter.
All 12 New Unique Items in Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0 Tormented Echo Bosses Coming in Season 4 - Uber Version of Ubers
Channel times for interactable objects, such as picking up Bloodstones or activating switches, have been adjusted from various times of 1-2 seconds down to .75 seconds.
Traversal skills—such as Leap and Teleport—can now have their distance determined by how far the analog stick on the controller is deflected. This will enable players on controller to have better control on the range for these abilities, improving parity with Mouse and Keyboard play.
‘Drop item’ can now be used when selecting Ctrl+Click on Keyboard.
The Skill Tree can now be navigated with the D-pad on controller.
There is now a pop-up on the HUD when picking up materials.
Damage over time effects will no longer interrupt channeled skills..
What QoL features are you hoping they implement into Diablo 4 next? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
1
Comment by
Frati
on 2024-03-30T13:54:57-05:00
You call this big QoL changes?
Comment by
harulez
on 2024-03-30T14:23:01-05:00
This is basically just bug fixes, wouldn't call this QoL
Comment by
Virile
on 2024-03-30T14:25:17-05:00
This is basically just bug fixes, wouldn't call this QoL
‘Drop item’ can now be used when selecting Ctrl+Click on Keyboard.
How would this be a bug? 100% the definition of QoL change, its making our lives easier. But hey come here to complain just to complain i guess
1
