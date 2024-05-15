This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best Leveling Builds for Diablo 4 Season 4 - Patch 1.4.0
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 Season 4 is now live, and players are once again rolling new characters and beginning that leveling grind. Whether you're a Diablo 4 veteran or a newcomer to the series, choosing a leveling build sets the tone for your seasonal journey - and no better time to level than the first weekend of a season. More builds than ever have entered the fray, and there are so many options, things get overwhelming - so we've ranked our favorite Leveling Builds from best to worst to help people experience the latest and greatest content during Patch 1.4.0!
Whether you're looking for information on whether a particular Leveling Build is good or need information to choose between two alluring options, our Leveling Builds Tier List has you covered. Ranked on both versatility of use and the current meta builds, this list will have you ripping through leveling into endgame content in no time.
To see the full, interactive Leveling Builds Tier List, take a look at our Best Leveling Builds Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Leveling Builds Tier List is based on information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.4.0. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the list as needed once that information has been announced. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
Best Leveling Builds for Season 4 - Diablo 4
Which Leveling Build are you running in Season 4 of Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below!
