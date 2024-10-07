This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best Endgame Builds for Diablo 4 Season 6 - Updated for Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 55 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred are launching any minute now, and players are ready to explore Nahantu for the first time with the latest and greatest changes. Whether you're completing the campaign, jumping into The Pit, trying to rush to Uber Bosses, or trying to finish off that full Season Journey, choosing the right build for the job has never been more important. More builds than ever have entered the fray with the introduction of the Spiritborn class, and with so many changes coming in Season 6 some of our favorites have been bouncing up and down the ranks - so we've done our research to find out which Endgame Builds are truly the best to worst this Expansion launch, so players can start Season 6 without a hitch!
Whether you're looking for information on whether a particular Endgame Build is good or need information to choose between two alluring options, our Endgame Builds Tier List has you covered. Ranked on both versatility of use and the current projected meta builds, this list will have you ripping through endgame content in no time.
To see the full, interactive Endgame Builds Tier List, take a look at our Vessel of Hatred Endgame Tier List for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Endgame Builds Tier List is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 2.0.2. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the list as needed once that information has been announced. It is highly anticipated that during the first few days of Vessel of Hatred, build ranks may fluctuate as tuning and Hotfixes roll in. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
Which Endgame Build are you running in Season 6? Are you planning to roll a Spiritborn? Let us know in the comments below!
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Notes Everything You Need to Know About the VoH Level Squish
