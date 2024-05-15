This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best Endgame Builds for Diablo 4 Season 4 - Patch 1.4.0
22 minutes ago
Jezartroz
Season 4 is in full swing, and the speed demons among us are already in the endgame of Diablo 4! Whether you're farming Nightmare Dungeons, Uber Bosses, or trying to finish off that full Season Journey, choosing the right build for the job has never been more important. More builds than ever have entered the fray, and there are so many options, things get overwhelming - so we've ranked our favorite Endgame Builds from best to worst to help people experience the latest and greatest content during Patch 1.4.0!
Whether you're looking for information on whether a particular Endgame Build is good or need information to choose between two alluring options, our Endgame Builds Tier List has you covered. Ranked on both versatility of use and the current meta builds, this list will have you ripping through endgame content in no time.
To see the full, interactive Endgame Builds Tier List, take a look at our Best Endgame Builds Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Endgame Builds Tier List is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.4.0. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the list as needed once that information has been announced. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
Best Endgame Builds for Season 4 - Diablo 4
Which Endgame Build are you running in Season 4? Let us know in the comments below!
