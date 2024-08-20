This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best Builds in Patch 1.5.1 - Midseason Tier List Updates
Diablo IV
Today's Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.1 brings with it shake-ups to Season 5's tier lists! Whether you're farming Nightmare Dungeons, Uber Bosses, or trying to finish off that full Season Journey, choosing the right build for the job has never been more important. We've done our research to find out which Endgame Builds are coming out on top with the most recent changes, so you don't have to spend time searching!
Whether you're looking for information on whether a particular Endgame Build is good or need information to choose between two alluring options, our Endgame Builds Tier List has you covered. Ranked on both versatility of use and the current projected meta builds, this list will have you ripping through endgame content in no time.
To see the full, interactive Endgame Builds Tier List, take a look at our Best Endgame Builds Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Endgame Builds Tier List is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.5.1. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the list as needed once that information has been announced. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
It's official - Barbarians have finally dropped out of S-Tier. Not a single Barbarian build remains, leaving a vacuum for other classes to jump into. While Barbarians are unused to this situation, we're sure it won't last for long - more tuning will be coming soon with Vessel of Hatred.
Best Endgame Builds for Season 5 - Diablo 4
