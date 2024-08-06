This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best Builds for Diablo 4 Season 5 - Tier List Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 16 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 Season 5 is now live, and players are ready to dive back into Sanctuary with the latest and greatest changes. Whether you're farming Nightmare Dungeons, Uber Bosses, or trying to finish off that full Season Journey, choosing the right build for the job has never been more important. More builds than ever have entered the fray, and with so many changes coming in Season 5 some of our favorites have been bouncing up and down the ranks - so we've done our research to find out which Endgame Builds are truly the best to worst this Season launch, so players can start Season 5 without a hitch!
Whether you're looking for information on whether a particular Endgame Build is good or need information to choose between two alluring options, our Endgame Builds Tier List has you covered. Ranked on both versatility of use and the current projected meta builds, this list will have you ripping through endgame content in no time.
To see the full, interactive Endgame Builds Tier List, take a look at our Best Endgame Builds Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Endgame Builds Tier List is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.5.0. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the list as needed once that information has been announced. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
Season of the Infernal Hordes has rocked the rankings, dislodging the formerly entrenched Barbarians from dominating the S-Tier. With many more builds represented at the top end of the spectrum, players should have more options than in prior Seasons - and we're sure more builds will emerge as champions of the meta shortly!
Best Endgame Builds for Season 5 - Diablo 4
Which Endgame Build are you running in Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!
Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes Patch 1.5.0 Datamined Changes
