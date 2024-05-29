This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Barricade's Uber-Free Frozen Orb Sorcerer Dominates The Pit in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Are you struggling to get your Sorcerer further in The Pit of the Artificers? Not anymore! Thanks to content creator and Diablo Partner
Barricade
, Sorcerers now have a strong solo build for pushing The Pit that doesn’t require Uber Uniques to function effectively!
Barricade on YouTube Barricade on Twitch
The Frozen Orb Sorcerer revolves around dealing damage with
Frozen Orb
enhanced with
Aspect of Frozen Orbit
while using Conjuration Skills for supplemental damage and utility.
Teleport
,
Ice Armor
, and
Flame Shield
help ensure survival. At the top end, the build is improved by using a variety of Uniques, but the base version of the build requires only one -
Fractured Winterglass
.
Barricade’s YouTube build video
outlines the build in its entirety, both the main build and variations, and addresses several issues players may run into while playing a Frozen Orb Sorcerer. The build deals high damage in an area of effect, is decently survivable compared to other Sorcerer builds, and applies Crowd Control like it’s going out of style.
Barricade posts new videos regularly, so keep an eye out for updates to this build as you work to progress further into The Pit in Diablo 4 Season 4!
