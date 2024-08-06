This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Barricade's Top Builds for Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 59 min ago
by
Drapez
The Season of Infernal Hordes is bringing updates to the Affixes of every Unique item in the game - that's over 100 individual items that have had their Affixes dramatically reworked. For players, this means a huge shake-up: are the Uniques you used to use for your builds still BiS, or even viable at all? Thankfully, Barricade has dived into the build scene for Season 5, looking at how new Uniques are going to stack up with some fan favorites.
Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes
With every new Season comes the decision of the Season: What build or builds and what class or classes are you going to play? Barricade's video lays out options for every class, reviewing skills, gear, and more.
Barricade on YouTube Barricade on Twitch
Each of the builds Barricade previews in his video are not only strong enough to clear Pit Tier 101 and Tormented Bosses, but also ensure that you hit both Resistance and Armor caps with ease. These builds are sure to be incredibly fun as well - with so many new Uniques that have undergone significant changes represented, there's something new to try for everyone!
Barricade's builds of choice focus on longtime favorites such as the HotA Bash Barbarian, Bone Spirit Necromancer, and Lightning Storm Druid, while also introducing some new players to the field in the Tugboat Rogue and Teleport Sorcerer. Tugboat Rogue in particular is a fascinating build designed with creator
CanadianErro
that focuses on using the new
Shroud of Khanduras
to run forward and chain pull enemies along behind you - almost no attacking required, just running!
Barricade's video contains build planners for all of the builds he highlights. If you want to take a look at Wowhead's version of these builds, you can take a look below.
HotA Barb Lightning Storm Druid Bone Spirit Necromancer
1
Comment by
Artek88
on 2024-08-06T14:14:53-05:00
what is soo "cool/good" in this 101 tier of pit why 101? can someone elaborate it to me?
Comment by
Kimab
on 2024-08-06T14:26:30-05:00
what is soo "cool/good" in this 101 tier of pit why 101? can someone elaborate it to me?
best tier to farm pit mats, so its the key-tier for getting ready for minmaxing and pushing imho
1
