This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Beta
Barricade’s Breakdown of Spirit Guardian Skills in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 56 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard's recent Spiritborn Class Reveal Livestream highlighted the new Spiritborn class coming to Diablo 4 in the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion! The livestream showcased a handful of powerful Spiritborn abilities imbued with the powers of their four godlike animal spirits - Centipede, Eagle, Gorilla, and Jaguar. The skills showcased during Blizzard's recent livestream were just the tip of the iceberg, but content creator and Diablo Partner
Barricade
has just released several new YouTube Videos to help players fill in the blanks!
The Centipede
With a focus on debilitating and weakening enemies through various debuffs, The Centipede Spirit emphasizes Damage Over Time and boosting health regeneration through Poisoning. Check out Barricade's
Centipede Skills YouTube Video
for a complete breakdown of known Centipede Skills.
Barricade on YouTube Barricade on Twitch
The Eagle
The Eagle Spirit is centered around movement, mobility, and speed - dealing direct damage swiftly while flying back and forth across the battlefield. Take a look at Barricade's
Eagle Skills YouTube Video
for a complete breakdown of known Eagle Skills.
Barricade on YouTube Barricade on Twitch
The Gorilla
Blizzard has confirmed that The Gorilla is
the
Spirit for players interested in the tank archetype. With skills that bolster defense, absorb damage, control enemies, and retaliate with a vengeance, The Gorilla looks to be incredibly durable. Check out Barricade's
Gorilla Skills YouTube Video
for a complete breakdown of known Gorilla Skills.
Barricade on YouTube Barricade on Twitch
The Jaguar
The Jaguar Spirit emphasizes relentless, powerful strikes that build a new resource known as Ferocity. The Jaguar increases Attack Speed with repeated blows and is capable of sticking to enemies with unmatched skill. Check out Barricade's
Jaguar Skills YouTube Video
for a complete breakdown of known Jaguar Skills.
Barricade on YouTube Barricade on Twitch
There's a lot to unpack here, but one thing is certain - the Spiritborn Class is shaping up to be a
true
apex predator in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred! Which Spirit Guardian are you most looking forward to playing around with? Let us know in the comments below!
Vessel of Hatred Overview Spiritborn Class Overview
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post