Augmented Shrines in Lunar Awakening Event - Diablo 4

Lunar Shrines are coursing with a mysterious and immense power. Celebrators of the Lunar Awakening believe this power to be the returning spirits of our ancestors, adorned to mark the special occasion. During the Lunar Awakening, some Shrines have been replaced with Lunar Shrines, with an updated appearance to match the festivities! Lunar Shrines function similarly to typical Shrines; but they have been augmented for an extra punch to celebrate this festive event.

On top of these powerfully amplified effects, Miserly spirits spawn immediately when a Lunar Shrine is activated, allowing you to immediately capitalize on the Shrines’ specific gameplay augmentation.