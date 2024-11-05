Art Blast Blogpost: Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Concept Art

Vessel of Hatred is a beautiful expansion that is filled with amazing art created by so many talented developers across multiple departments. Everyone one of us deep down has geeked out over comic book covers, books, album covers, video games, and Fantasy art.

Now we get to bring our vision to life for all of you, with compelling characters and vivid places inspired by worlds that have moved us and captured the dark gothic core of Diablo. Alongside our talented team of artists, designers, engineers, and producers, we've brought this vision to life, shaping the visual experience that embodies the series spirit. With every iteration, we refine and reimagine our work, creating with the hope and intent that what we make truly connects with our players and stays faithful to the essence of Diablo.

I want to thank every artist who worked on this expansion for their passion, dedication, hard work, and patience. I hope everyone looking at this art will enjoy it, geek out over it, get inspired by it, and have it fuel your own creative fire—you never know where that fire may take you. And a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to this Art Blast! See you in Sanctuary.

—Nick Chilano, Art Director, Diablo IV

Character Art

Marlon Piloni—Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Bernard Beneteau—Senior Character Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Adrienne Lange—Senior Character Artist I—Vessel of Hatred

Nick Shepperd—Senior Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Cory Turner—Lead Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Adrian Taul—Associate Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Michael Robson—Senior Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Gustavo Medeiros—Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Alexander Bobylev—Senior Character Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Steve Hyunsuk Suh—Senior Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Cesar Cavazos—Senior 3D Character Outsource Supervisor—Vessel of Hatred

Matt Frederick—Senior Character Artist II—Vesel of Hatred

Jeremy Klein—Senior Character Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Vick Gaza—Principal Creature/Character Artist—Vesel of Hatred

David Puertas—Creature Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Katie Humes—Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Mihai Dobrin—Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Bekki Wilkinson—Senior Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Ben Erdt—Lead Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Linyao(Freya) Li—3D Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Leavon Archer—Character Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Cinematic Animation

Montgomery House III—Associate Cinematic Animators—Vessel of Hatred

Camden Emery—Associate Cinematic Animator—Vessel of Hatred

Andrea Willcockson—Animator, In-Game Cinematics—Vessel of Hatred

Collin McAtee—Senior Animator, In-Game Cinematics—Vessel of Hatred

Concept Art

Royce Li—Concept Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Lucas Helmintoller—Senior Concept Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Inka Schulz—Senior Concept Artist Outsource Supervisor—Vessel of Hatred

Maxim Bazhenov—Senior Concept Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Karine Villette—Senior Concept Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Victor Lee—Principal Concept Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Brian Fay—Senior Sculptor II—Vessel of Hatred

Galina Lobyshova—Senior Concept Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Rob Sevilla—Principal Concept Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Yeunjae Jang—Concept Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Dungeon Art

Nicole Tan—Senior Dungeon Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Sungjae Cho—Senior Dungeon Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Alice Gionchetta—Senior Dungeon Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Michael Manfredi—Senior Dungeon Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Andy Nelson—Material Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Jarrod Hollar—Senior Dungeon Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Katherine Lopez—Senior Dungeon Artist I—Vessel of Hatred

Mina Kim—Senior Dungeon Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Scott Stadick—Senior Dungeon Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Sean Napolitano—Dungeon Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Exterior Art

Ryan Rude—Senior Environment Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Sean Obrigewitch—Principal Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Nathalie Buttiens—Senior Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Dennis Welling—Foliage Artist—Vessel of Hatred

James Morgan—Senior 3D Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Louis Sullivan—Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Jamie Pitcher—Associate Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Kris Yu—Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Mahreen Fatima—Senior Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Richard Gardner—Principal Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Aaron Trulson—Senior Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Brendon Kibler—Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Phillip Williams—Senior Environment Artist I—Vessel of Hatred

Chongguang Zhang—Senior Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Matt Gotcher—Senior Level Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Grace Chiang—Associate Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Joshua Walker—Environment Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Jack Joseph—Principal Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Sam Gao−Senior Artist−Vessel of Hatred

Gameplay Animation

Wesley Fujiyama—Senior Animator I—Vessel of Hatred

Carlos Ahumada—Senior Animator I—Vessel of Hatred

Jon Avila—Senior Animator—Vessel of Hatred

Splash Art

Doortje Van Waeyenberghe—Experienced Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Steve Sampson—Principal Illustrator—Vessel of Hatred

Time Remi K. Notte—Marketing Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Sian Knight—Senior Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Lighting

Payton Odierno—Associate Lighting Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Chris Wassum—Lead Lighting Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Nora Nirvaluce—Senior Lighting Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Piet Braun—Senior Lighting Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Lloyd Price—Principal Lighting Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Lo Prestenbach—Lighting Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Tristan Mercier—Senior Lighting Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Rachael Eibert—Lighting Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Emma Howard—Senior Lighting Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Props and Interactives

Andrew Lee—Senior Props and Interactive Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Michael Fabay—Senior Props and Interactives Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Dan Valvo—Props and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Luis Ruiz—Props and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

David Tu—Props and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Michael Chae—Senior Prop and Interactives Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Luciano Di Fede—Senior Props and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Michael Andreula—Prop and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Joshua C Anderson—Senior Props and Interactives Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Kyle Jensen—Senior Props and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

William Longworth—Senior Props and Interactives Artist I—Vessel of Hatred

Rio Stewart—Props and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Jimmy Jiang—Associate Props and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Chaz Head—Lead Props and Interactives Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Surfacing

Albert Soto—Senior Surfacing Artist I—Vessel of Hatred

Youssef Lakssir—Senior Character Surfacing Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Jenny Grobbelaar—Surfacing Artist, Character—Vessel of Hatred

Tech Art

Trent Bellet—Associate Character Technical Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Fernando Urquijo—Senior Technical Artist, Graphics—Vessel of Hatred

Evan Edwards—Lead Technical Artist, Graphics—Vessel of Hatred

Skye Yin—Technical Artist, Graphics—Vessel of Hatred

Erik Fontano—Technical Artist, Animation—Vessel of Hatred

Andrea Gutiérrez—Associate Character Technical Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Ben Murto—Character Technical Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Samantha Seitz—Associate Character Technical Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Aleksandr Fedotovskikh—Senior Technical Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Igor Silva—Character Technical Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Yui Tan—Technical Artist, Graphics—Vessel of Hatred

Vincent Zhang—Character Technical Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Evelyn Sun—Character Technical Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Sharon Zhong—Associate Technical Artist—Vessel of Hatred

VFX

Tatsuo Asai—Senior VFX Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Austin Widmyer—VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

ChaeHwan Shin—Senior VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Ayrthon van de Klippe—Associate VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Dmitry Nikiforov—Senior VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Nikhail Barnes —Associate VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Keunmin Bae—VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Chaguk Ku—Senior VFX Artist II—Vessel of Hatred

Joey Bullock—VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Darin Aranda Ahmed—VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Raphaël Alexandre—VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Antoine Machinet—VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Coline Muller—VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Gabriel Valdivia—Senior VFX Artist I—Vessel of Hatred

Daniel Philip Antezana—VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Flavio Villalva—Senior VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Emily Overfelt—Senior VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred

Cedric Loehr—Associate VFX Artist—Vessel of Hatred