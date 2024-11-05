Art Blast Blogpost: Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Concept Art

Vessel of Hatred is a beautiful expansion that is filled with amazing art created by so many talented developers across multiple departments. Everyone one of us deep down has geeked out over comic book covers, books, album covers, video games, and Fantasy art.
Now we get to bring our vision to life for all of you, with compelling characters and vivid places inspired by worlds that have moved us and captured the dark gothic core of Diablo. Alongside our talented team of artists, designers, engineers, and producers, we've brought this vision to life, shaping the visual experience that embodies the series spirit. With every iteration, we refine and reimagine our work, creating with the hope and intent that what we make truly connects with our players and stays faithful to the essence of Diablo.
I want to thank every artist who worked on this expansion for their passion, dedication, hard work, and patience. I hope everyone looking at this art will enjoy it, geek out over it, get inspired by it, and have it fuel your own creative fire—you never know where that fire may take you. And a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to this Art Blast! See you in Sanctuary.
—Nick Chilano, Art Director, Diablo IV
