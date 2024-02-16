This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Ancient Hydra - New Diablo 4 Sorcerer Cosmetics
Diablo IV
Posted
10 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
Another day, more new cosmetics! lovers rejoice - this is the set for you!
While we don't know for certain when these packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Ancient Hydra Prestige Sorcerer Cosmetics
Whether it's the flaming shoulders or the winding tattoo, we can't decide what part of this set we like the most!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Breath of the Hydra "Ancient Hydra" Accessories
Not included in the images below is the
Hydra Arisen
emote - now you can summon Hydras while you summon !
Back Trophy
Headstone
