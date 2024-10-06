This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Ancestral Unique Drop Chance Tripled in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred & Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 12 min ago
by
Galx
On the Season 6 PTR, Blizzard tested the drop rates for Ancestral and Unique items and asked for player feedback. As a result, some changes will be made to the game once
Vessel of Hatred goes live on October 8th
. One specific change that caught our attention is that
the chance for Unique items to drop as an Ancestral quality has been tripled
.
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Patch Notes
Blizzard has also significantly increased drop rates of Ancestral items from Nightmare Dungeons and Whispers. As Colin Finer, Lead Live Game Designer explains, "If you equate Greater Affixes in Season 5 to Ancestral, you're going to have a greater chance to get an Ancestral Unique compared to getting a GA in Live on a Unique."
Ancestral Items
Ancestral items start dropping in Torment 1.
Ancestral items always drop at Item Power 800, the highest possible.
Greater Affixes only appear on Ancestral items.
Ancestral items always contain at least 1 Greater Affix.
In this example of an Ancestral Unique item, Blizzard calls out three important details.
There have been changes to general items as well. Blizzard provided some details in the
Season of Hatred Rising
blog post:
General
Sacred Items will no longer drop. Any Sacred Items you have on your character will be marked as ‘Legacy.’ They can continue to be used but cannot be upgraded.
Non-Ancestral items are capped at Item Power 750. Legendary items dropped when you’re Level 60 will always be Item Power 750.
Item Power 750 items can now be Masterworked up to 8 times.
Because Character Levels are being re-adjusted in the new Realm-wide Paragon system, items with Item Power over 540 are being adjusted to 540.
Affixes on these adjusted items will be rerolled at the highest values in their respective ranges.
Vessel of Hatred Pre-Launch Livestream Mythic Drop Chances in Vessel of Hatred
Blizzard says that when you find an Ancestral Unique item going forward, they want it to stop you in your tracks in amazement and maybe even reconsider your build as a result.
Have you ever found an unexpected build-defining Unique that made you change course? What do you think of the chances of finding Ancestral Uniques in Vessel of Hatred? Share your opinion in the Comment section below!
