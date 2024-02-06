This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Ancestral Favor Farming Tips - Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Event
Diablo IV
Posted
10 seconds ago
by
silec
The Lunar Awakening event has started, and players can dive into the festivities to earn cosmetics, new titles, and more. Here are some tips on how to raise your Ancestral Favor to unlock the various rewards offered during the Lunar Awakening event.
Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Event Guide
Make sure to look for Lunar Awakening-themed Whispers (local events) in the open world where you need to cleanse Lunar Shrines. After you cleanse these Shrines click them to receive their empowered effects and kill monsters while you are under the influence of these effects in order to raise your Ancestral Favor. Ancestral Favor is used to redeem the event rewards from Ying-Yue in Ked Bardu.
Lunar Shrines will also spawn in any Nightmare Dungeon or Nightmare Vault where Ancestors' Favor is one of the affixes on your Nightmare Sigil. These can also appear on Nightmare Sigils that were crafted at the Occultist. Lunar Shrines in Nightmare Dungeons and Vaults will be either Cursed or you can receive their buff immediately.
If you want to learn about the empowered Shrine effects and the Lunar Awakening event in general, make sure to check our event guide below.
Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Event Guide
Are you enjoying the Lunar Awakening event and its rewards? Let us know in the comments below.
