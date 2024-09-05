All Rune Recipes in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR - Mythic Unique Crafting, Runeword Name Components

|Item
|Ingredients
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Zec x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Wat x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Tzic x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Thul x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Teb x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Que x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Poc x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Ner x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Neo x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Mot x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Lith x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Lac x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Kry x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Kaa x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Jah x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Feo x3
|Random Rare or Legendary Rune
|Ceh x3
|Item
|Ingredients
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Zan x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Yax x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Ur x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Tun x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Ton x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Tec x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Tam x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Tal x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Qua x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Qax x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Ono x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Met x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Lum x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Gar x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Cem x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Noc x3
|Random Magic or Rare Rune
|Cir x3
|Name
|Rarity
|Prefix/Suffix
|Offering
|Description
|Ahu
|Legendary
|Merciless
|Gain: 10 Offering
|Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance against Injured enemies.
|Bac
|Legendary
|Selachian
|Gain: 50 Offering
|Travel 5 meters.
|Ceh
|Magic
|Alpha Canid
|Requires: 100 Offering
|Summon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for 8 seconds.
|Cem
|Magic
|Acrobatic
|Gain: 50 Offering
|Cast Evade.
|Cir
|Magic
|Grinding
|Gain: 25 Offering
|Cast the same non-Channeled Skill 3 times in a row.
|Eom
|Legendary
|Adrenaline
|Requires: 100 Offering
|Reduce your active Cooldowns by 0.25 seconds.
|Feo
|Rare
|Sanctified
|Gain: 1000 Offering
|Become Injured or Crowd Controlled. (Cooldown: 20 seconds)
|Gar
|Magic
|Precision
|Requires: 25 Offering
|Gain 2.5% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds, up to %.
|Jah
|Legendary
|Enigma
|Requires: 500 Offering
|Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer's Teleport, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable.
|Kaa
|Rare
|Unblinking
|Gain: 2 Offering
|Lose 1% of your Maximum Life.
|Kry
|Rare
|Unleashing
|Requires: 500 Offering
|Evoke the Spiritborn's Vortex, dealing damage and Pulling In enemies.
|Lac
|Rare
|Defiance
|Requires: 800 Offering
|Evoke the Barbarian's , reducing your damage taken.
|Lith
|Legendary
|Serene
|Gain: 25 Offering
|Stand still for 0.3 seconds.
|Lum
|Magic
|Bounty
|Requires: 5 Offering
|Restore 1 Primary Resource.
|Met
|Magic
|Decaying Dirt
|Requires: 100 Offering
|You leave the Necromancer's Desecrated Ground behind you for 3 seconds, dealing damage to enemies within.
|Moni
|Magic
|Harmonic
|Gain: 10 Offering
|Cast a Skill after moving. (Cooldown: 0.2 seconds)
|Mot
|Rare
|Shadow
|Requires: 150 Offering
|Gain a shadow from the Rogue's , reducing damage taken per shadow.
|Neo
|Rare
|Graceful
|Gain: 300 Offering
|Deal damage after not taking any within 5 seconds. (Resets if Invulnerable.)
|Ner
|Rare
|Trickery
|Requires: 700 Offering
|Evoke the Rogue's , gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth.
|Noc
|Rare
|Crystalline
|Gain: 5 Offering
|Inflict a Crowd Control that isn't Slow or Chill.
|Ohm
|Legendary
|Call to Arms
|Requires: 500 Offering
|Evoke the Barbarian's , increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt.
|Ono
|Magic
|Unlimited Power
|Requires: 25 Offering
|Evoke the Druid's Dancing Bolts from the Lightning Dancer's Aspect, seeking and dealing damage to enemies.
|Poc
|Rare
|Voracious
|Gain: 2 Offering
|Spend 5% of your Maximum Resource.
|Qax
|Rare
|Reckless Sacrifice
|Requires: 400 Offering
|Your next non-Basic Skill cast spends all of your Primary Resource to deal up to 100% increased damage.
|Qua
|Rare
|Wind Walk
|Requires: 400 Offering
|Restore an Evade charge and gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to %.
|Que
|Rare
|Fortress
|Requires: 800 Offering
|Evoke the Druid's , granting yourself a Barrier.
|Tal
|Magic
|Locusts
|Requires: 100 Offering
|Evoke the Spiritborn's Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies.
|Tam
|Legendary
|Essential
|Gain: 25 Offering
|Cast a non-Channeled Core Skill.
|Teb
|Magic
|Retribution
|Requires: 100 Offering
|Evoke the Necromancer's , counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die.
|Tec
|Magic
|Tectonic Rancor
|Requires: 100 Offering
|Evoke the Barbarian's Earthquake from Aspect of Earthquakes, dealing damage to enemies within.
|Thul
|Rare
|Absolute Zero
|Requires: 400 Offering
|Evoke the Sorcerer's , inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies.
|Ton
|Magic
|Inferno
|Requires: 25 Offering
|Evoke the Sorcerer's Meteor, dealing damage to enemies.
|Tun
|Magic
|Volatile Powder
|Requires: 100 Offering
|Evoke the Rogue's Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing damage to enemies.
|Tzic
|Rare
|Stampede
|Requires: 250 Offering
|Evoke the Spiritborn's Concussive Stomp, dealing damage and Knocking Down enemies.
|Ur
|Magic
|Tyrannical
|Gain: 10 Offering
|Your Minion or Companion kills an enemy or dies.
|Vex
|Legendary
|Heart of the Oak
|Requires: 400 Offering
|Gain +3 to all Skills for 5 seconds.
|Wat
|Rare
|Disdain
|Requires: 100 Offering
|Evoke the Necromancer's , Slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you Execute them.
|Xal
|Rare
|Titanic Strength
|Requires: 200 Offering
|Gain 20% Maximum Life for 4 seconds.
|Xan
|Legendary
|Extinction
|Requires: 700 Offering
|Your next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower.
|Xol
|Legendary
|Forbidden
|Gain: 150 Offering
|Evoke power from another Class.
|Yax
|Magic
|Imbibing
|Gain: 100 Offering
|Drink a Healing Potion.
|Yom
|Legendary
|Reclamation
|Requires: 500 Offering
|Evoke the Druid's Petrify, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them.
|Yul
|Legendary
|Pugilistic
|Gain: 50 Offering
|Cast a Skill with a Cooldown.
|Zan
|Magic
|Transcendent
|Gain: 150 Offering
|Cast an Ultimate Skill.
|Zec
|Rare
|Power Overwhelming
|Requires: 200 Offering
|Reduce your active Ultimate Cooldown by 4 seconds.