All Rune Recipes in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR - Mythic Unique Crafting, Runeword Name Components



Name

Rarity

Prefix/Suffix

Offering

Description





Ahu

Legendary

Merciless

Gain: 10 Offering

Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance against Injured enemies.





Bac

Legendary

Selachian

Gain: 50 Offering

Travel 5 meters.





Ceh

Magic

Alpha Canid

Requires: 100 Offering

Summon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for 8 seconds.





Cem

Magic

Acrobatic

Gain: 50 Offering

Cast Evade.





Cir

Magic

Grinding

Gain: 25 Offering

Cast the same non-Channeled Skill 3 times in a row.





Eom

Legendary

Adrenaline

Requires: 100 Offering

Reduce your active Cooldowns by 0.25 seconds.





Feo

Rare

Sanctified

Gain: 1000 Offering

Become Injured or Crowd Controlled. (Cooldown: 20 seconds)





Gar

Magic

Precision

Requires: 25 Offering

Gain 2.5% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds, up to %.





Jah

Legendary

Enigma

Requires: 500 Offering

Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer's Teleport, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable.





Kaa

Rare

Unblinking

Gain: 2 Offering

Lose 1% of your Maximum Life.





Kry

Rare

Unleashing

Requires: 500 Offering

Evoke the Spiritborn's Vortex, dealing damage and Pulling In enemies.





Lac

Rare

Defiance

Requires: 800 Offering

Evoke the Barbarian's , reducing your damage taken.





Lith

Legendary

Serene

Gain: 25 Offering

Stand still for 0.3 seconds.





Lum

Magic

Bounty

Requires: 5 Offering

Restore 1 Primary Resource.





Met

Magic

Decaying Dirt

Requires: 100 Offering

You leave the Necromancer's Desecrated Ground behind you for 3 seconds, dealing damage to enemies within.





Moni

Magic

Harmonic

Gain: 10 Offering

Cast a Skill after moving. (Cooldown: 0.2 seconds)





Mot

Rare

Shadow

Requires: 150 Offering

Gain a shadow from the Rogue's , reducing damage taken per shadow.





Neo

Rare

Graceful

Gain: 300 Offering

Deal damage after not taking any within 5 seconds. (Resets if Invulnerable.)





Ner

Rare

Trickery

Requires: 700 Offering

Evoke the Rogue's , gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth.





Noc

Rare

Crystalline

Gain: 5 Offering

Inflict a Crowd Control that isn't Slow or Chill.





Ohm

Legendary

Call to Arms

Requires: 500 Offering

Evoke the Barbarian's , increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt.





Ono

Magic

Unlimited Power

Requires: 25 Offering

Evoke the Druid's Dancing Bolts from the Lightning Dancer's Aspect, seeking and dealing damage to enemies.





Poc

Rare

Voracious

Gain: 2 Offering

Spend 5% of your Maximum Resource.





Qax

Rare

Reckless Sacrifice

Requires: 400 Offering

Your next non-Basic Skill cast spends all of your Primary Resource to deal up to 100% increased damage.





Qua

Rare

Wind Walk

Requires: 400 Offering

Restore an Evade charge and gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to %.





Que

Rare

Fortress

Requires: 800 Offering

Evoke the Druid's , granting yourself a Barrier.





Tal

Magic

Locusts

Requires: 100 Offering

Evoke the Spiritborn's Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies.





Tam

Legendary

Essential

Gain: 25 Offering

Cast a non-Channeled Core Skill.





Teb

Magic

Retribution

Requires: 100 Offering

Evoke the Necromancer's , counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die.





Tec

Magic

Tectonic Rancor

Requires: 100 Offering

Evoke the Barbarian's Earthquake from Aspect of Earthquakes, dealing damage to enemies within.





Thul

Rare

Absolute Zero

Requires: 400 Offering

Evoke the Sorcerer's , inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies.





Ton

Magic

Inferno

Requires: 25 Offering

Evoke the Sorcerer's Meteor, dealing damage to enemies.





Tun

Magic

Volatile Powder

Requires: 100 Offering

Evoke the Rogue's Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing damage to enemies.





Tzic

Rare

Stampede

Requires: 250 Offering

Evoke the Spiritborn's Concussive Stomp, dealing damage and Knocking Down enemies.





Ur

Magic

Tyrannical

Gain: 10 Offering

Your Minion or Companion kills an enemy or dies.





Vex

Legendary

Heart of the Oak

Requires: 400 Offering

Gain +3 to all Skills for 5 seconds.





Wat

Rare

Disdain

Requires: 100 Offering

Evoke the Necromancer's , Slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you Execute them.





Xal

Rare

Titanic Strength

Requires: 200 Offering

Gain 20% Maximum Life for 4 seconds.





Xan

Legendary

Extinction

Requires: 700 Offering

Your next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower.





Xol

Legendary

Forbidden

Gain: 150 Offering

Evoke power from another Class.





Yax

Magic

Imbibing

Gain: 100 Offering

Drink a Healing Potion.





Yom

Legendary

Reclamation

Requires: 500 Offering

Evoke the Druid's Petrify, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them.





Yul

Legendary

Pugilistic

Gain: 50 Offering

Cast a Skill with a Cooldown.





Zan

Magic

Transcendent

Gain: 150 Offering

Cast an Ultimate Skill.

