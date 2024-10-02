This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
All New Spiritborn Unique Items - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.1 and Patch 2.0.2
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Tharid
In their recent developer update livestream, Blizzard showcased all Spiritborn Unique items coming with Vessel of Hatred! There are 14 Spiritborn Unique items in total, including a Spiritborn-exclusive Spiritborn Mythic Unique, which has been changed dramatically since it has been revealed for the first time.
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1 and 2.0.2 Notes Vessel of Hatred Pre-Launch Liveblog
Helm
Harmony of Ebewaka and Loyalty's Mantle
Chest Armor
Jacinth Shell
Gloves
Craze of the Dead God
Pants
Protection of the Prime
Boots
Scorn of the Earth
Ring
Wound Drinker, Ring of Writhing Moon, Band of First Breath, Peacemonger's Signet, Ring of the MIdday Hunt, Ring of the Midnight Sun
Weapon
Nesekem The Herald, Wushe Nak Pa, Sepazontec, Rod of Kepeleke
It is interesting to note that no Unique Amulets have been found, which means that, at least in Season 6, Spiritborn will have to rely on Legendary Amulets.
What do you think of this list? What's your favorite Spiritborn Unique item? Let us know in the comments!
Patch 2.0 PTR Item Changes Patch 2.0 PTR Class Changes
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post