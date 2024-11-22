This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All New Powerful Occult Gems for Jewelry in Season 7 Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 54 min ago
by
Whispyr
With the reveal of the Patch 2.1 Season 7 PTR, Blizzard announced a new type of gem that can be socketed into Jewelry! Occult Gems are powerful items that give a hefty boost to armor and all resistances, equal to a
Royal Skull
and
Royal Diamond
combined.
Additionally, these Occult Gems also come with bonuses that augment Witchcraft powers, such as increasing the damage enemies take, granting stats such as
Critical Strike Chance
when certain conditions are met,
Overpower Damage
, or increasing the damage of entire groups of skills.
Occult Gems are crafted with materials collected by killing boss variants of Headrotten in the new Headhunts system coming with Season 7 and returning the Fugitive Head of these slain enemies to Gelena at the Tree of Whispers.
Season 7 PTR Campfire Summary
Blizzard has also revealed all Occult Gems in their blog post. We've compiled a complete list below.
Wicked Pact
Heart of Anima
Toadling's Wish
Phantom String
Elder Sigil
Killing Wind
Witching Hour
Raging Enigma
Voice of the Stars
Mind Wreath
Spiral Coin
Cornucopia
Vulture Talon
Pointed Finger
Vile Phylactery
Friend of the Bog
Moonlight Ward
Dust Stone
Hungering Void
