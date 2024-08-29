This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All New Class-Specific Uniques - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 24 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard just released Diablo 4
Patch 2.0 Notes
following this week's
Developer Update Livestream
- this update was
the
longest one thus far, and covered extensive changes coming to the game. Among a vast sea of changes, players can look forward to several new Unique Items coming to the game in Patch 2.0!
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 Notes Patch 2.0 Dev Update Summary
Barbarian
Ugly Bastard Helm - Unique Helm
+X% Resistance to All Elements
X% Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal +X Fire Damage
+X to Prolific Fury
Explode when activating Wrath of the Berserker, dealing Fire damage to enemies. While Berserking, damage you would deal is converted to Fire damage and deal 10-30% increased Fire damage.
Druid
Stone of Vehemen - Unique Totem
Inherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+X Willpower
+X% Critical Strike Damage
+X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice
+X to Stone Burst
While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds afterwards, gain 15% Damage Reduction. Stone Burst's final explosion deals 10-15% increased damage, further increased by 10-15% for each size increase.
Necromancer
The Unmaker - Unique Helm
X% Damage Reduction while you Have a Barrier
X% Resource Generation
+X to Soulrift
+X to Imperfectly Balanced
Soulrift's duration is increased by 0.5 seconds for every 30 Essence you spend while it is active, up to 8 seconds. Soulrift deals 100-200% of its Shadow damage per second to surrounding enemies for every 30 Essence you gain while it is active.
Rogue
Pitfighter’s Gull - Unique Ring
Inherent: +X% Shadow Resistance
Inherent: +X% Resistance to All Elements
+X% Critical Strike Chance
+X% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth
X% Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction
+X to Mending Obscurity
Casting Smoke Grenade increases your Critical Strike Damage by 33 for 3-6 seconds and leaves behind a cloud of shadows. While within the cloud, you gain Stealth once per second.
Sorcerer
Sidhe's Bindings - Unique Gloves
+X% Non-Physical Damage
+X% Familiar Explosion Size
+X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice
+X to Familiar
Casting Familiar now summons all three elemental variants at once. Familiar's duration is increased by 25-50% and its Cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds, but its maximum Charges are reduced by 1.
There are a ton of changes coming to the game in Patch 2.0, but getting new items to play around with is always one of the most exciting! We're looking forward to trying out the Sorcerer's Sidhe's Bindings! In addition to the above Unique Items, a handful of new Mythic Uniques will also be added to the game - as always, keep an eye out for updates as we continue to learn more.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 Notes Patch 2.0 Dev Update Summary New Mythic Uniques in Patch 2.0
Which of these items are you most interested in getting your hands on in Patch 2.0? Let us know in the comments below!
