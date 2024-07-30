This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All New Changes Made Based on Community Feedback for Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 53 min ago
by
Tharid
In a Diablo 4 Season 5 Blog Post, Blizzard has highlighted some changes coming to several systems thanks to community feedback!
The Season 5 PTR debuted the Infernal Hordes mechanic, the newest system introduced in Diablo 4. While reception was generally positive for the newest addition to the Diablo 4 portfolio, there were certainly some suggestions voiced - and Blizzard has listened, implementing many quality of life updates before the Infernal Hordes officially go live with the launch of Season 5.
In the following blue post quote, all new changes have been highlighted in red.
Season 5: Season of the Infernal Hordes Blizzard Blog Post
The Infernal Hordes
Available on both Seasonal and Eternal realms starting in World Tier III after completing a Questline, the Infernal Hordes is a wave-based feature that you can slay through solo or with friends. Select tempting Infernal Offerings—a boon and a bane to augment your run—between waves to optionally increase your enemy’s potency and final rewards. Legions of Infernal demons are densely packed, their numbers increasing in size within the Realm of Hatred.
Infernal Offers
The Infernal Hordes have time-limited 60 second waves—manage to survive and you’ll be taunted with an Infernal Offer.
Burning Aether
While masses of infernal enemies attempt to crush you at every angle, look for Burning Aether, your most precious commodity in the Realm of Hatred. Earn Burning Aether by slaying Aether Fiends and Aether Lords or by smashing Soulspires and Aetheric Masses. Destroying any of these provides 2 Burning Aether for your efforts. Burning Aether is earned individually, regardless of playing solo or in a group, however your trusted Pet will aid you in collecting these. Though you don’t lose any Burning Aether on death, should you run out of limited revives you will be removed from this ungodly arena and unable to unlock any Spoils of Hell.
Spoils of Hell cost 20 Aether, but slay enough infernal enemies to spare 60 Aether and unlock the Spoils of Greater Equipment which guarantees an item with a Greater Affix!
Infernal Compass
The key to unlocking the Infernal Hordes lies in Infernal Compasses, dark devices of occult knowledge that open the very gates of Hell itself. These fiendish keys scale from Tier 1-8 and can be crafted at the Occultist with Sigil Power and Forgotten Souls. Infernal Compass Tiers increase the starting difficulty of monsters and the potency of your rewards, while decreasing your number of revives.
Earn Infernal Compasses by opening Chests of Mystery, Chests of Steel, and slaying Doomsayers in Helltides where they are guaranteed to drop. These also have a 75% chance to drop from Whisper Caches. Infernal Compasses of higher tiers will also drop in end-game activities such as Nightmare Dungeons and The Pit.
For the intrepid wanderer on the road, Abyssal Scrolls drop throughout Sanctuary and are used to upgrade your Infernal Compass without having to return to town, allowing you to increase the potency of your Infernal Compass while exploring the many derelict corners of Sanctuary.
Fell Priests
Upon defeating the Fell Council, they will grant you Burning Aether, with the total amount scaling by World Tier. Spoils of Hell will materialize within their chambers, spend your Burning Aether to unlock the rewards within.
What do you think of the community's suggested changes? Let us know in the comments below!
Comment by
nyanmynecks
on 2024-07-30T14:44:00-05:00
remove everything casino related at blacksmith from the game and the game will be top shiet
1
