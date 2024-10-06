This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Guaranteed Rune Sources in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred launches in just a few short days, and players will be diving into new content - with one of the most anticipated and exciting additions being Runewords. A beloved Diablo 2 system, these powerful Rune combinations will return when Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred debuts, but the challenge comes in finding the ones you need.
Thankfully, Blizzard has announced some guaranteed sources of Rune drops for players to take advantage of. While some of them will be one-time-only drops, others can be farmed repeatedly - so if you get unlucky, just try again!
Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Vessel of Hatred Notes
Vessel of Hatred Campaign Bosses
The first guaranteed Rune source comes from various bosses in the Vessel of Hatred campaign. Since the campaign can only be completed once per character, there are a limited number of Runes to be gained from these sources - but it makes the campaign even more viable for players to experience, whether on a Seasonal character or the Eternal realm. Not only do we get the incredible story of the Vessel of Hatred, but we also get much-needed loot, too!
Whisper Caches
A huge boost to the loot that the Tree of Whispers can provide, Runes dropping from Whisper caches will likely be one of the steadiest methods of acquisition for them. Since a Whisper Cache doesn't take long at all to earn, players will be able to snag quite a few Runes in quick succession if they're efficient.
One thing that remains to be discovered, though, is how the quality of the reward cache will affect the quality of the dropped Rune. Will Legendary caches have better chances to drop Legendary Runes? Only time will tell - we'll just have to see when Vessel of Hatred launches.
World Bosses
While World Bosses aren't quite as on-demand as Whisper Caches, you'll still be able to get Runes at a fairly steady clip from this source. With
World Bosses having upscaled loot based on difficulty
tier in Season 6 and on, more people than ever will be running this content, meaning it will never be easier to kill a world boss.
First-Time Stronghold Clear
While this might seem like incredible value off the bat, there's a catch - the Runes guaranteed to drop will only be Magic quality. That doesn't mean they're useless, however; many of the Magic runes, like Yax, give quite a bit of Offering for relatively simple conditions, such as drinking a healing potion. Farming Strongholds for their first-time clear bonuses might just be a great way to earn these low-level Runes to trade up for a Rare or Legendary!
