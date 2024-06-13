This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Free Diablo 4 Anniversary Event Cosmetics Now Available - Claim Before June 20
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 36 min ago
by
Arktane
The one-year Anniversary Event for Diablo 4 is well underway, and to celebrate the occasion Blizzard has been giving away one free cosmetic every day. The last of these anniversary gifts have been released and all of them are now available to collect!
These gorgeous and gruesome gifts are available for all players to claim from the Shop for free until
June 20th
. So if you cannot claim them right away, you have some time still. After June 20th, though, these cosmetics will be gone - possibly forever!
In addition, the Mother's Blessing Event also runs until
June 20th
as well, so make sure to take advantage of this powerful buff while you still can!
If you want to start working on a new character while the Mother's Blessing is still active, check out our article on some of the Best Leveling Builds in Diablo 4 Season 4!
Best Leveling Builds for Mother's Blessing in Diablo 4 Anniversary
