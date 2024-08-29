This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
Beta
All Boss Unique Target Farming Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
silec
With the upcoming Patch 2.0 PTR, Blizzard is changing boss loot so that every Unique now only has one boss target-farming source. For more information on where you can find all Uniques in Diablo 4 as of Patch 1.5, make sure to check our guides linked below.
Target Farming Uniques Guide: Bosses Target Farming Uniques Overview
We have separated all of the loot updates by class to show where each Unique can be target-farmed and noted which boss no longer drops the Unique starting with the Patch 2.0 PTR. Here are all the changes coming to boss target-farming Uniques with Patch 2.0.
All Classes
Unique
Slot
Source
Patch 2.0 Change
Frostburn
Gloves
Varshan
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Mother's Embrace
Ring
Varshan
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Penitent Greaves
Boots
Grigoire
Removed from Lord Zir
Barbarian
Unique
Slot
Source
Patch 2.0 Change
100,000 Steps
Boots
Varshan
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Ancients' Oath
2H Axe
Beast in the Ice
Removed from Grigoire
Battle Trance
Amulet
Grigoire
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Fields of Crimson
2H Sword
Varshan
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Gohr's Devastating Grips
Gloves
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Rage of Harrogath
Chest Armor
Grigoire
Removed from Lord Zir
Ramaladni's Magnum Opus
1H Sword
Lord Zir
Removed from Grigoire
The Butcher's Cleaver
1H Axe
Grigoire
Removed from Lord Zir
Druid
Unique
Slot
Source
Patch 2.0 Change
Greatstaff of the Crone
Staff
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Hunter's Zenith
Ring
Grigoire
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Insatiable Fury
Chest Armor
Grigoire
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Mad Wolf's Glee
Chest Armor
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Mjölnic Ryng
Ring
Lord Zir
Removed from Grigoire
The Butcher's Cleaver
1H Axe
Grigoire
Removed from Lord Zir
Vasily's Prayer
Helm
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Waxing Gibbous
1H Axe
?
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Necromancer
Unique
Slot
Source
Patch 2.0 Change
Blood Artisan's Cuirass
Chest Armor
Lord Zir
Removed from Grigoire
Bloodless Scream
2H Scythe
Varshan
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Deathless Visage
Helm
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Deathspeaker's Pendant
Amulet
Varshan
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Greaves of the Empty Tomb
Boots
Grigoire
Removed from Lord Zir
Howl from Below
Gloves
Grigoire
Removed from Beast in the Ice
The Butcher's Cleaver
1H Axe
Grigoire
Removed from Lord Zir, now drops for Necromancers
Rogue
Unique
Slot
Source
Patch 2.0 Change
Condemnation
Dagger
Varshan
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Eyes in the Dark
Pants
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Grasp of Shadow
Gloves
Grigoire
Removed from Lord Zir
Skyhunter
Bow
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Windforce
Bow
Beast in the Ice
Removed from Grigoire
Word of Hakan
Amulet
Grigoire
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Sorcerer
Unique
Slot
Source
Patch 2.0 Change
Esu's Heirloom
Boots
Varshan
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Gloves of the Illuminator
Gloves
Beast in the Ice
Removed from Grigoire
Iceheart Brais
Pants
Grigoire
Removed from Lord Zir
Raiment of the Infinite
Chest Armor
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Staff of Endless Rage
Staff
Varshan
Removed from Lord Zir
Staff of Lam Esen
Staff
Grigoire
Removed from Beast in the Ice
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post