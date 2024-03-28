All 12 New Unique Items in Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0

Blizzard
New Items
General All Classes
Tyrael's Might – Uber Unique Chest Armor
- While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing damage.
Yen's Blessing – Unique Boots
- Casting a Skill has a 20-30% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can only occur once every 12 seconds.
Barbarian Unique Items
Arreat's Bearing - Unique Pants
- Ancients you summon are empowered.
Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds when he leaps.
- Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal damage while he whirlwinds.
- Mawdac ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional damage over 4 seconds when he upheaves the ground.
Twin Strikes - Unique Gloves
- After casting 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 10-25% increased damage.
Druid Unique Items
Earthbreaker - Unique Ring
- causes the ground to erupt in tectonic spikes which continue to deal 0.6-0.9 damage over 2 seconds. Casting in this area has a 20-30% chance to cause additional pillars to spawn within.
Wildheart Hunger - Unique Boots
- When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or a Werebear, you gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1%-1.5% increased damage with Shapeshifting Skills every 2 seconds, stacking 20 times.
Necromancer Unique Items
Ebonpiercer - Unique Amulet
- also shoots 4 smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over 3 seconds.
Cruor's Embrace - Unique Gloves
- consumes Corpses to cause mini novas, dealing damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Damage is also increased by 20% for each Corpse consumed.
Rogue Unique Items
Scoundrel's Kiss - Unique Ring
- now lobs exploding arrows that deal 15%-25% increased damage.
Saboteur's Signet - Unique Ring
- Casting Flurry has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
Sorcerer Unique Items
Fractured Winterglass – Unique Amulet
- Casting has a 35-50% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes. Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 70-100% chance to launch a at Nearby enemies.
Flameweaver – Unique Gloves
- Casting through your causes it to split into 4 bolts, each dealing 80-100% more damage.