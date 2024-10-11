This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Aldkin, Varshan, & Realmwalker Fixes - Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2c
Blizzard has released patch 2.0.2c for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, which fixes various issues related to the Mercenary Aldkin, Varshan, and Realmwalkers.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where some players could not log in to the game.
Fixed an issue where Aldkin could fail to change form in certain scenarios when playing Necromancer.
Fixed an issue where Varshan's barrier could have significantly larger values than intended, making him unkillable.
Fixed an issue where staggering the Realmwalker at a low health could lead to the boss becoming unkillable.
Fixed an issue where experience wouldn't be granted after completing Deeds of a Champion objectives in certain scenarios.
Various stability improvements.
1
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2024-10-11T13:48:47-05:00
Good changes.
1
