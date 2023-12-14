Additional Changes to Abattoir of Zir Bloodforged Sigils - Significant Crafting Cost Reduction

Hi all -We have made changes in-game to the Sigil Powder cost when creating Bloodforged Sigils and the amount of Sigil Powder dropped when completing a successful Abattoir of Zir tier.This is to allow players more opportunities to craft more Sigils for attempts in AoZ based off community feedback. Below you will find the new values in-game for both Sigil costs and Sigil Powder earned for each successful run.
|Tier
|Old Cost
|New Cost
|Old Drop Totals
|New Drop Totals
|1
|800
|150
|1300
|270 - 330
|2
|850
|155
|1400
|279 - 341
|3
|900
|160
|1400
|288 - 352
|4
|950
|165
|1500
|297 - 363
|5
|1000
|170
|1600
|306 - 374
|6
|1050
|175
|1700
|315 - 385
|7
|1100
|180
|1700
|324 - 396
|8
|1150
|185
|1800
|333 - 407
|9
|1200
|190
|1900
|342 - 418
|10
|1250
|195
|2000
|351 - 429
|11
|1300
|200
|2000
|360 - 400
|12
|1350
|205
|2100
|369 - 451
|13
|1400
|210
|2200
|378 - 462
|14
|1450
|215
|2300
|387 - 473
|15
|1500
|220
|2300
|396 - 484
|16
|1550
|225
|2400
|405 - 495
|17
|1600
|230
|2500
|414 - 506
|18
|1650
|235
|2600
|423 - 517
|19
|1700
|240
|2600
|432 - 528
|20
|1750
|245
|2700
|441 - 539
|21
|1800
|250
|2800
|450 - 550
|22
|1850
|255
|2900
|459 - 561
|23
|1900
|260
|2900
|468 - 572
|24
|1950
|265
|3000
|477 - 583
|25
|2000
|270
|3000
|486 - 594
These changes are currently live in the game.The tooltips in-game won’t reflect these new values as the changes are on the backend via a hotfix and tooltip updates do require a client update (downloaded patch), but we can assure you that these new numbers are present when creating new Bloodforged Sigils and when completing tiers in AoZ.
Thanks again to everyone for all the great feedback. The team will continue monitoring especially as we work at building more permanent features for endgame players in the future.