Additional Changes to Abattoir of Zir Bloodforged Sigils - Significant Crafting Cost Reduction





Tier

Old Cost

New Cost

Old Drop Totals

New Drop Totals





1

800

150

1300

270 - 330





2

850

155

1400

279 - 341





3

900

160

1400

288 - 352





4

950

165

1500

297 - 363





5

1000

170

1600

306 - 374





6

1050

175

1700

315 - 385





7

1100

180

1700

324 - 396





8

1150

185

1800

333 - 407





9

1200

190

1900

342 - 418





10

1250

195

2000

351 - 429





11

1300

200

2000

360 - 400





12

1350

205

2100

369 - 451





13

1400

210

2200

378 - 462





14

1450

215

2300

387 - 473





15

1500

220

2300

396 - 484





16

1550

225

2400

405 - 495





17

1600

230

2500

414 - 506





18

1650

235

2600

423 - 517





19

1700

240

2600

432 - 528





20

1750

245

2700

441 - 539





21

1800

250

2800

450 - 550





22

1850

255

2900

459 - 561





23

1900

260

2900

468 - 572





24

1950

265

3000

477 - 583





25

2000

270

3000

486 - 594





Hi all -We have made changes in-game to the Sigil Powder cost when creating Bloodforged Sigils and the amount of Sigil Powder dropped when completing a successful Abattoir of Zir tier.This is to allow players more opportunities to craft more Sigils for attempts in AoZ based off community feedback. Below you will find the new values in-game for both Sigil costs and Sigil Powder earned for each successful run.These changes are currently live in the game.Thanks again to everyone for all the great feedback. The team will continue monitoring especially as we work at building more permanent features for endgame players in the future.