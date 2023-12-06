This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Tips and Tricks - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 57 min ago
by
Tharid
As part of a mid-season update, Blizzard has introduced the Abattoir of Zir to Diablo 4, a seasonal endgame experience that only the most well-prepared players will be able to conquer! We have compiled a few tips, tricks, and general information about the Abattoir of Zir which will help you on your way through Diablo 4's newest content update.
Abattoir of Zir Tier List Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Patch Notes
At the end of an Abattoir of Zir dungeon, you will get somewhere around four to seven drops which will be at a guaranteed 900 Item Power or higher.
Always try to focus on Elite packs and large groups of trash monsters to stay ahead of the timer.
Always remember:
you only have one life
in the Abattoir of Zir - even in a group setting! If one person dies, the dungeon will automatically close.
As of right now, the Sigil Dust investment is quite high even at Sigil Tier 1, so make sure to have enough dust to spare before tackling the Abattoir of Zir.
It is a valid strategy to "save" your shrines for end-of-dungeon bosses on higher tiers. Most of the times, the boss of the dungeon will be the hardest challenge, so having shrine buffs active during the fight makes the most sense.
If you're hitting a progress wall, try to farm lower-tier sigils and upgrade your Tears of Blood glyphs.
Always have a look at the monster type you're fighting because that can make a world of difference in terms of your general approach to the dungeon. Also don't forget to consume the correct potion against certain monster families!
There will always be 3 Blood Seeker bosses at the end of each AoZ. These can come in various class and build combination - be aware that some combinations are a lot more difficult to conquer than others (for example, the Melee Rogue Blood Seeker are very tough to beat).
Vampiric bosses at higher sigil tiers can cost you a lot of time and even your whole run. Whenever you notice their red glow, try to deal no damage as it will heal them!
What were your experiences in the Abattoir of Zir so far? Is it a good step toward meaningful endgame in Diablo 4? Or are we still missing key endgame aspects like changes in itemization and character progression? Let us know in the comments!
1
Comment by
Anylah
on 2023-12-06T13:47:48-06:00
Protip : play barb hota or BL sorc
1
