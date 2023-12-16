This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Returning in the Future with Better Rewards - Blizzard Confirms
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The Abattoir of Zir has proven an intense challenge for Wanderers in Sanctuary. Between intense damage, massive health pools, and deadly Bloodseeker bosses at the end of a run, the Abattoir has claimed more than one life since its launch a few weeks ago. We know, however, that the Abattoir of Zir will be removed at the end of this season - and Blizzard is already planning for the future.
Diablo Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher has confirmed that not only is the Abattoir of Zir returning in later patches, but it willl also have significantly improved rewards for the trouble.
While currently, the Abattoir of Zir has the
highest guaranteed item level floor
outside of World Bosses and Uber Duriel, the difficulty of the content has proven unwelcoming to gear farming. Because of this, the only tangible rewards are bragging rights and a leveled glyph, which not all players are interested in.
What kind of rewards would you like to see from the final version of the Abattoir of Zir? Let us know in the comments below!
