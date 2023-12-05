This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Abattoir of Zir Pulverize Werebear Druid Guide - Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 17 min ago
by
silec
Diablo 4's newest endgame content - Abattoir of Zir just released! We've got another guide to help players through this new challenge - Pulverize Werebear Druidr!
Pulverize Werebear Druid Build Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
Pulverize Werebear Druid
Pulverize Werebears are AoE specialists that rely heavily on Fortify mechanics, both for protection and for improving Overpower damage. Their main Core attack, , is modified by two affixes -- for increasing the distance and damage, and for turning it into an Earth skill and adding more damage.
All photos of Pulverize Werebears are suspiciously blurry.
To learn more about the Pulverize Werebear Druid build, check out our Diablo 4 Pulverize Werebear Druid Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
The Pulverize Werebear AoZ build includes Ravens and Wolves to take full advantage of the Shepherd's Aspect and proc Feed the Coven. Grizzly Rage was removed due to lack of scaling after the nerfs, and Debilitating Roar has been added for extra defensiveness.
If you'd like to learn more about the Pulverize Werebear Druid, be sure to check out the links below!
Pulverize Werebear Druid Overview Pulverize Werebear Druid Skills and Rotation
Pulverize Werebear Druid Gear and BiS Pulverize Werebear Druid Gems and Consumables
Pulverize Werebear Druid Paragon and Glyphs Pulverize Werebear Druid Vampiric Powers
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post