Abattoir of Zir Pulverize Werebear Druid Guide - Now Live

Pulverize Werebear Druid

Pulverize Werebears are AoE specialists that rely heavily on Fortify mechanics, both for protection and for improving Overpower damage. Their main Core attack, , is modified by two affixes -- for increasing the distance and damage, and for turning it into an Earth skill and adding more damage.

The Pulverize Werebear AoZ build includes Ravens and Wolves to take full advantage of the Shepherd's Aspect and proc Feed the Coven. Grizzly Rage was removed due to lack of scaling after the nerfs, and Debilitating Roar has been added for extra defensiveness.