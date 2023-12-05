This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Pentadot Necromancer Guide - Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 4 min ago
by
silec
Diablo 4's newest endgame content - Abattoir of Zir just released! We've got another guide to help players through this new challenge - Pentadot Necromancer!
Pentadot Necromancer Build Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
Pentadot Necromancer
The Pentadot Necromancer relies heavily on amplifying the damage output of . By ignoring the traditional Damage Over Time setup, we focus directly on Critical Strike and other additive values to boost the damage.
Super safe build for clearing T100 and various other content.
To learn more about the Pentadot Necromancer build, check out our Diablo 4 Pentadot Necromancer Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
With this build focusing on as many activations of as possible, it is important to note that the primary focus of this build is to make sure all of your dots are up and active as much of the time as possible.
If you'd like to learn more about the Pentadot Necromancer, be sure to check out the links below!
Pentadot Necromancer Overview Pentadot Necromancer Skills and Rotation
Pentadot Necromancer Gear and BiS Pentadot Necromancer Gems and Consumables
Pentadot Necromancer Paragon and Glyphs Pentadot Necromancer Vampiric Powers
