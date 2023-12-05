This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Guide - Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 47 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Diablo 4's newest endgame content - Abattoir of Zir is set to release on December 5th! We've got another guide to help players through this new challenge -
Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian
!
Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Build Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian
Hammer of the Ancients Barbarians are Hammer-wielding berserkers capable of delivering devastating blows thanks to and the way it interacts with Skill Modifiers, Passives, Gear Affixes, the Paragon system, and Uniques. This is a Shout-heavy build, stacking every Shout available to improve our mobility, damage output, and survivability. And while the playstyle isn’t particularly
challenging
, it is rather demanding – there is little room for customization, and straying too far from the recommended build can quickly lead to lower damage and a clunky playstyle.
The HotA Creed: “I Came, I Saw, I Bonkered”
To learn more about the Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian build, check out our
Diablo 4 Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Abattoir of Zir Build Guide
!
Hammer of the Ancients is currently one of the strongest builds in the game. We are capable of putting up bigger numbers with than most other Barbarian builds will see from several abilities combined, and we do this without making many sacrifices. Our survivability could be better, but defensives aren’t
quite
as important when you can kill almost anything with a single swing of your weapon. This isn’t to say that we don’t need to bolster our survivability wherever we can, but this comes as a second priority behind stacking as many of our best offensive Gear Affixes and Paragon Rare nodes as possible.
If you'd like to learn more about the
Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian
, be sure to check out the links below!
Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Overview Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Skills
Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Gear & Affixes Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Gems & Consumables
Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Paragon Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Vampiric Powers
