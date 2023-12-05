Abattoir of Zir Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Guide - Now Live

Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian

Hammer of the Ancients Barbarians are Hammer-wielding berserkers capable of delivering devastating blows thanks to and the way it interacts with Skill Modifiers, Passives, Gear Affixes, the Paragon system, and Uniques. This is a Shout-heavy build, stacking every Shout available to improve our mobility, damage output, and survivability. And while the playstyle isn’t particularly challenging, it is rather demanding – there is little room for customization, and straying too far from the recommended build can quickly lead to lower damage and a clunky playstyle.

Hammer of the Ancients is currently one of the strongest builds in the game. We are capable of putting up bigger numbers with than most other Barbarian builds will see from several abilities combined, and we do this without making many sacrifices. Our survivability could be better, but defensives aren’t quite as important when you can kill almost anything with a single swing of your weapon. This isn’t to say that we don’t need to bolster our survivability wherever we can, but this comes as a second priority behind stacking as many of our best offensive Gear Affixes and Paragon Rare nodes as possible.