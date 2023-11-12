This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Guide Now Live - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 day ago
by
Jezartroz
Ever since the announcement of the upcoming Abattoir of Zir, players have been buzzing with questions. Will the content be like Greater Rifts? Is the reward Glyph worth it? When will it start, and when will it end? Good news - we've got you covered with everything we know about the Abattoir of Zir in our latest guide for Season of Blood!
Whether you're looking for information on what the Abattoir of Zir actually is, or need information to plan how much time you have to complete this new pinnacle challenge, our Abattoir of Zir Guide has you covered. While for now this guide covers the basics of what we know, we'll be updating it frequently as more information comes to light - including tips and tricks, recommended builds, and more.
To see the full Abattoir of Zir Guide, take a look at our Abattoir of Zir Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Abattoir of Zir Guide is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.2.2. Given that Blizzard has trickled information out slowly since Blizzcon, we're expecting more updates soon - stay tuned for more!
Abattoir of Zir Guide - Diablo 4
Which builds do you think will dominate the Abattoir of Zir? Let us know in the comments below!
