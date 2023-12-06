This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Abattoir of Zir Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Guide - Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
23 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Patch 1.2.3 just unleashed Diablo 4's newest endgame content - Abattoir of Zir! We've got another guide to help players through this new challenge - Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue!
Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Guide Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue
This Flurry Rapid Fire build is primarily a hybrid build. While gets us nice up close and somewhat personal to crowds of enemies, throwing a fan of knives directly in their faces, lets us step back and really lay down the hurt in single target and Boss situations. Having both Marksman and Cutthroat skills sets us up very well for the Key Passive and the Paragon Legendary node. We use for mobility with a bonus stun, as well as to get us out of those really sticky situations in a pinch. Rounding everything off with , we can Chill, Freeze, and apply Vulnerable to everything everywhere all at once.
Set 'em up then knock 'em down.
To learn more about the Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Guide build, check out our Diablo 4 Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue undergoes some changes from the standard Endgame build guide when it delves into the Abattoir of Zir. Thankfully, there is virtually no change to the Skill rotation - the familiar Combo Point cadence that we've known and loved remains, with a slight dash of smoky spice from the addition of to the lineup. The largest change to the build is taking advantage of the infamous "bugged" Unique, - which takes our cap of 3 combo points and throws it out the window, allowing us to build ludicrous amounts to buff both and , particularly in conjunction with .
If you'd like to learn more about the Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue, be sure to check out the links below!
Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Overview Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Skills
Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Gear & Affixes Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Gems & Consumables
Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Paragon Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Vampiric Powers
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News