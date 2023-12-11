This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Drops Guaranteed ilevel 900+ Loot - Diablo 4
With the Abattoir of Zir's launch last week, players have been diving into the newest challenge in Diablo 4's endgame. While the difficulty is designed for the absolute top-end of builds and gear that is effectively the cream of the crop, players have noticed that the loot awarded at the end of a run all has one thing in common: it's also dropping with endgame in mind, meaning at the highest end of item levels.
Players discovered that the Abattoir of Zir, upon a successful run, is guaranteed to drop four pieces of at least item level 900 loot. While there are many sources of high item level loot in Diablo 4, this is the first that guarantees the drop floor above item level 900, excluding World Bosses and Uber Duriel kills which guarantee max item level 925. Whether players
should
farm the Abattoir of Zir for loot, however, is more hotly debated.
Given that the Abattoir of Zir has several unforgiving mechanics, such as ending a run after one death, along with a high cost of entry, farming Nightmare Dungeons may very well still be a better option: a lower cost of entry and more forgiving death mechanics, along with a far lower difficulty spike and the ability to target specific, quickly farmable dungeons makes up for the item level floor being slightly lower in a Tier 100.
That said - those players able to steadily farm even Tier 1 of the Abattoir of Zir now have a new source of high item level loot available to them.
